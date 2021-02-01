Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.53 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Kellogg worth $24,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,518.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

K opened at $58.94 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

