Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.49 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,247 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

