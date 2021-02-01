Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $425.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.48 and a 200-day moving average of $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

