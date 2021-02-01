Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.82 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SSNC opened at $62.88 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.