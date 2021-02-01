Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.10 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of Nielsen worth $29,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Nielsen stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

