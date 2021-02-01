Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.59 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294,273 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,049,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 375,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $34.27 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.