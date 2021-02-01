Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

