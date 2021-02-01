Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in American Tower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $227.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average is $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.