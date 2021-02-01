Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,707 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $31,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,727 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,051,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.84 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

