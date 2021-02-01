Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $35,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.