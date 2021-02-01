Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.55 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,167 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of Discovery worth $36,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $41.42 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

