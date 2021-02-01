Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 479,306 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

