Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Voya Financial worth $30,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.