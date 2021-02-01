Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782,117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 198,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

