Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,996 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,174,000 after purchasing an additional 175,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

