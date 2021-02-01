Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,156 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Seagen worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 32,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,395 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,709 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

