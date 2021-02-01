Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,418 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.20% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $63.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.