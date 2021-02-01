Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 49,003 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

