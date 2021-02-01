Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 54,987 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,987 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of News worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in News by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in News by 1,359.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in News by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in News by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in News by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

