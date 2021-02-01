Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 63,247 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

PM stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

