Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 63,629 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.73.

ALXN opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

