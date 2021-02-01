Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 74,170 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

