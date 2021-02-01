Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,777 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

