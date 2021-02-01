Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,843 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $203.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

