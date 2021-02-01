Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

MPWR opened at $355.29 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.82 and a 200-day moving average of $306.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

