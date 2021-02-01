Robotina Trading 75.4% Higher Over Last Week (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,019.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (CRYPTO:ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

