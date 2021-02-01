Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.13

Shares of Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a PE ratio of -41.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

