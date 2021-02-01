Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.05. 598,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,153. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

