Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 1,783,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,597,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

