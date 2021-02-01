Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.39. 21,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

