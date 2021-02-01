Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Buys 420 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

