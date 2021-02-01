Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,780 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,374. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

