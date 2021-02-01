Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

