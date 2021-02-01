Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 92,785 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,785 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 151,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,047. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.