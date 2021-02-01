Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. 11,869,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Altria Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

