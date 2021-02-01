Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on THTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.