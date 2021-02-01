Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,606 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $98,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.74. 75,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.29 and its 200-day moving average is $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

