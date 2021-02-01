Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 22,280 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $143,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,963. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

