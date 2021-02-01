Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 39,793 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Aptiv worth $112,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,653.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

Aptiv stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.20. 31,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.