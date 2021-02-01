Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $175,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.69. 74,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

