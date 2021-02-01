Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $114.48 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $114,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.80. 140,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,192 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.