Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $47.21 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $47,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,909,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

