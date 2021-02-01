Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.49 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Anthem worth $54,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

ANTM traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,016. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

