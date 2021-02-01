Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $76.16 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $76,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,695. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

