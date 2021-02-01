Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $85.36 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $85,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,154,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

