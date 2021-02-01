Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $94.74 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,919 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Ball worth $94,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,253. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

