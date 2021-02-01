Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,902.84. 46,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,641.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

