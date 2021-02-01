Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,749 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,289. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.68. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

