Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,903 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $149,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.16. 177,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.