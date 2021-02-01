Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,131 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 151,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

